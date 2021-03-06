When one hears the term “bucket list,” images of big life experiences such as skiing in Switzerland or skydiving might come to mind. It’s important to challenge yourself to do the big things in life, but it’s also important to acknowledge it’s the little things that make life worth living. As such, these little things deserve a place at the table (or, in this case, a place on the list).
A few years back, I decided to make a list of “small life goals” I also refer to as my “little-things-in-life bucket list.”
The list consists of items such as: eat at a Waffle House (which I checked off in 2019), play with a St. Bernard, be able to touch my toes, stand in two states at once (crossed this off at the Illinois/Indiana border in summer 2017).
Some of these things might sound trivial, but for one reason or another, they mean something to me — which is the entire point.
Ask yourself about some of the things you want to accomplish or experience in life that might seem small or even odd to others but mean something to you and your life. When a list starts to form in your head, begin to write it down on paper and leave no room for judgment. If it’s important to you, do it.
While accomplishing these small goals, consider also setting small challenges for yourself.
A few birthdays ago, I decided to set a goal for myself to try a new thing every week. This decision came to mind while out with some friends. We discussed the ideas of what I could try: skydiving, different restaurants, travel, etc.
I came home and wrote a list of ideas (Because who doesn’t sit and make lists on their birthday?), and from there, I was off and running. For the next 52 weeks, I succeeded in trying a new thing every week. These new things did range from skydiving and trying restaurants, and there were even some inadvertent “firsts” (such as getting stitches for the first time.)
I had a really fun time doing this and wanted to share the challenge with all of you. For some inspiration, here are a few new things I experienced: tried a macaroon; visited Madison, Wis.; went to the Little Italy Fest in Chicago; and visited the Gateway Arch. Note, this was all pre-pandemic.
Some of these were on my goal list, but most of them simply just happened, and, sometimes, those were the best. If one thing per week seems daunting (it did get a little tricky here and there), you always could do one thing per month.
Enjoy the journey.
