Perspective comic
Genildo

Do you ever have one of those days where everything just seems out of whack? Where life keeps throwing little things your way and you just want to start the day over again?

I’m having one of those days today.

This morning while driving my cat to an appointment, there was a tire in the middle of the road. Of course, due to traffic, I didn’t see the tire until it was too late and it collided with the bottom of my car.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

