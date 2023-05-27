I’ve never been too fond of instant gratification. The anticipation ahead of something special — big or small — has always been more exciting for me.
I think most Illinois residents would agree that the biggest, most special time of the year is summer, when we get the most consistently nice weather and are able to enjoy fun outdoor activities with friends and loved ones.
While I enjoy summer and all the fun it brings, my favorite part of the year is this little pocket of time just before summer when the air is filled with the possibility of what’s to come. That anticipation is quite magical.
Maybe it has something to do with my birthday falling into this time of year, I guess that makes it special, too. Though I’m not a huge birthday person, I do like the build up to it … the excitement of what could be.
I turned 29 on Tuesday which, granted, isn’t very old (though, for someone who just spent a year being 28, 29 seems old), and I tend to find myself feeling nostalgic at this time of year for my younger days.
Not because I’m getting older, but because this time of year brings about that end-of-school-year feeling where the senioritis sets in and the excitement of soon not having a bedtime is almost in the palm of your hand.
I mean, sure, adults don’t really have bedtimes, but it’s not as exciting as when you’re a kid. When staying up late used to mean having a sleepover with friends, it now means using that extra time to finish the dishes and maybe read a little bit.
Oh, how I took those younger days for granted. Little responsibility, ample time to develop interests or hobbies. Sure, good times were had and memories were made, but there was also a lot of time wasted — a commodity I’d never think I’d come to value.
But, when this time of year sets in, that youthful, more spontaneous side of me wakes up and wants to take advantage of the longer days of sunlight and opportunities to be outside.
That’s why it’s my favorite time of year — I can enjoy the present while still being excited about what the future holds. And, I hope you’re able to feel some of that magic, too.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
