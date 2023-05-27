Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner

Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

I’ve never been too fond of instant gratification. The anticipation ahead of something special — big or small — has always been more exciting for me.

I think most Illinois residents would agree that the biggest, most special time of the year is summer, when we get the most consistently nice weather and are able to enjoy fun outdoor activities with friends and loved ones.

While I enjoy summer and all the fun it brings, my favorite part of the year is this little pocket of time just before summer when the air is filled with the possibility of what’s to come. That anticipation is quite magical.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, "A Taylor-Made Life," publishes every Saturday in the Life section.

