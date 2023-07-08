Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner

Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Similar to last week’s column, this past week I’ve been reflecting on friendships and how special they truly are.

Recently I was chatting with a few girlfriends over dinner. One was saying that, at this point in her life, she isn’t sure who would be her No. 1 best friend. The other said that she doesn’t think of a “best friend” as just one person, rather a tier of friendship.

I like this outlook because, when it comes down to it, I have several friends that I would consider my “best.” I consider my husband my best friend, my sister, my closest friend I’ve known since toddlerhood and my college confidant.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you