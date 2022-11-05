Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The holidays are near and it’s the time to think about ideas for gift giving.
Believe it or not, the holiday season is once again upon us. It seems that it comes around quicker each year, and I’m in a near-constant state of trying to figure out what to give people for Christmas while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays somewhere in the ether.
I truly love to give gifts. Aside from the fact that I like shopping, I simply enjoy the event in which I see something that just shouts the name of someone I love.
But, I only love to give gifts that have meaning to them. And while not all gifts carry that weight, there are ways to make the act of gift giving more meaningful.
The first thing that comes to mind is Amazon Smile. It’s nearly impossible to shop — for the holidays or otherwise — without delving into the abyss that is Amazon.
But, did you know you could give back while making purchases? All you have to do is use the extension smile.amazon.com and Amazon gives you the option to select a charity that you’d like a portion of your purchase to go towards.
This donation comes out of Amazon’s pocket and is of no extra cost to you. So, you not only get the item you were looking for, but that item gets to make a little bit of an impact.
I have my account linked to a camp that serves individuals with cerebral palsy, and every quarter Amazon sends a report of how much was raised through Amazon Smile. It’s a simple way to make your everyday shopping just a little bit better.
Or, you could simply make a donation to a charity in someone’s name as a gift. The perfect gift for that person who has everything!
Another meaningful shopping tactic is to shop local. This gives the opportunity to find a gift that is truly unique and isn’t mass produced. And, it has the added benefit of showing some love to a local business or artist. Win win!
Another meaningful means of gift giving comes in the form of something handmade. While the days of mix tapes are by-and-large behind us, you can still make Spotify (or whatever streaming service) playlists for those near and dear to you.
How touched would you be if someone said, “Hey, I made you a playlist of songs I thought you’d dig”?
Arguably the most meaningful gift one can give is the opportunity to spend quality time together. Your mom, sister or granddaughter would absolutely love the chance to go on a manicure date with you.
Your brother, stepson or buddy would love a guys’ lunch where you can catch up and enjoy some good food.
A gift isn’t about the money that’s spent on it, but rather the thought that goes into it. It’s unfortunate that the holiday season has become so money-driven, but it doesn’t have to be that way for you if you don’t want it to.
If you approach gift giving with meaning, it will make the experience all the more enjoyable.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
