Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner
Buy Now

Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

When someone says they have a love of water, the recipient of that information is likely to assume the person enjoys swimming or boating.

I think that type of water is cool, but when I say “I love water,” I’m talking the drinking variety.

Those of you reading are probably asking yourselves: “Is she seriously writing a column about drinking water?”

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you