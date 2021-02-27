Years back, my life goal was to work in television and film. I decided to dip my toe in the waters of “extra” work (aka the silent people in the backgrounds of scenes). I applied via Facebook for a spot on the series “The Mob Doctor” and, before I knew it, I was on the set of the show.
I worked on the whole first (and only) season of that show — mostly as a hospital patient (getting paid to lay in bed for hours? Not a bad gig. If you care to see, check it out at tinyurl.com/MobDocTaylor). I went on to work on other shows and films during the next few years.
Whenever it comes up in conversation, people ask “How?” As much as I’d like to claim it’s because I’m talented and fabulous, the truth is I’m just an average person who follows directions. Background actors, usually called “extras,” are crucial for the production of any show or movie. Scenes with extras can vary in size, with some productions needing hundreds of extras for just one day.
These people generally are not actors but are your friends, neighbors and “that guy you met one time.” During the greater part of the last decade, Chicago has been steadily busy with filming TV shows, making the opportunity for you to be an extra that much greater. Shows currently filming in Chicago include “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med.”
So, how can you get involved with these shows? First, you need to know the names of the key casting offices. ExtraOrdinary Casting, Joan Philo Casting, 4 Star Casting and Tail Sticks Casting are the major offices for extras casting in Chicago. All of these companies have public Facebook pages, where you can find listings for upcoming show shoots.
They will post what kind of extras are needed for a particular shoot. For example, it will read something like, “Searching for extras for ‘Chicago Fire’ on Wednesday, April 10. We need males and females ages 18-30 of all ethnicities.”
If you fit the description, you send an email (address normally provided in post) with your name, age, height, weight and phone number. You then include a photo (tip: no sunglasses or hats, and make sure the photo is solely of you and accurately portrays what you look like).
Each office has a different casting process. Some will call you if you’re cast; others will email and will provide instructions. However, with so many applicants, they only reach out to the people who are chosen. If they are not planning to use you, you will not get a phone call or email.
The most important thing to remember is that, if you give your availability for a day of shooting, you always should hold to that. If an office casts you and you say you no longer are available, you will ruin all future chances of being cast.
Everything from the casting process to the actual filming process requires a lot of patience. When on set, shoots can last for hours upon hours. Much of that time is spent in an extras’ holding area while you wait to be called to set. It is always best to bring a book or tablet to occupy your time.
The best part (aside from being part of a production) is you get paid. So, if it’s been your dream to appear on TV or film, give extra work a shot. Check out the websites of the aforementioned casting companies for more rules and recommendations for extra work.
As for how it ended for me, I’m incredibly grateful for the experience because it was interesting to a movie-obsessed person such as myself. However, it was a hands-on experience that made me realize it wasn’t the everyday environment for me. I soon after realized my passion for writing and … here we are.
