This past Sunday will be remembered as one of my favorite days ever.
Friends and family gathered at Mesón Sabika in Naperville for my and Keegan’s wedding shower, and I am still on cloud nine.
Planned, prepped and perfectly executed by my amazing sister and matron of honor, Nikki, the day was absolutely beautiful.
She — along with the help of her equally amazing husband, Don — filled the room with dusty blue flowers and engagement photos of Keegan and me.
Walking into the room, I was immediately touched and dazzled by her hard work.
As I was drinking it all in, guests began to arrive and filled the room with excitement for the big day to come.
So many people made an effort to make the day special, especially those who came from a distance. This was by far the greatest gift of all.
We were showered with love and generosity from not only those in attendance but also those who couldn’t make it.
I couldn’t be more grateful for the people we have in our lives.
One of the best parts of the day was seeing our three flower girls (Scout, 3; Remy, 2; and Alexis, 1) all dressed up and excited to help open presents.
One particular present brought me to happy tears, as it was a picture frame hand-painted by Alexis, including a photo of the first time I held her when she was a few days old.
On the back of the frame was a photo of the now 1-year-old with her hands covered in paint and a proud smile on her face as she made her piece of art.
Much like her expression in that photo, I don’t think a smile left my face the whole day.
As is tradition with showers, we played a few “bridal trivia” games.
One had Keegan and me sitting back-to-back, each holding one shoe of our own and one shoe of each other’s.
Nikki would ask a question, such as “Who is the better cook?” and we would have to put a shoe in the air of who we felt was better suited.
I couldn’t throw his shoe in the air fast enough.
I can cook, I just don’t care about the seasoning and spicing the way he does.
Among the day’s highlights was a reunion between my college friends.
Julia and Aliyah traveled from Springfield and Haley from St. Louis.
They all decided to stay a bit after the shower, and we had a drink or two more while my old roommates got to know my current roommate.
It was the perfect day, and I can only hope it’s a precursor of what June 11 has in store.
Taylor Leddin is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, Leddin was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global and has appeared on The Jam. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.