In the words of musical poet James Taylor, it’s important to “shower the people you love with love.”
Last weekend, my niece, Alexis, was showered with love from friends and family. Because my sister had a pandemic pregnancy, she did not feel comfortable having a baby shower before the birth of her beautiful daughter.
Now, exactly three months after Alexis breezed into the world, her arrival was able to be celebrated with the people who already love her more than anything.
I’ve gotten to see Alexis many times — and in many cute outfits — since her birth. She is almost always sleeping whenever I see her and, similar to any aunt, I love having the chance to hold her close and snuggle.
However, I take a step back when there are others — such as her grandparents and other family — who want nothing more than to hold her. It’s not that I’m not wanting what they want, but it’s just as special for me to watch others experience her existence.
Outside of getting a chuckle at the funny faces and voices we use to communicate with babies, it gives me such joy to watch her light up a room and the days of everyone in it. I think about all that life has in store for her and, while I can’t wait to see her personality develop during time, I savor the moments of her blissful innocence.
I wish I could trade places with her for a day to see the world through her eyes. It also would be nice to be a baby for a day simply to enjoy ample naps and being catered to every moment, but I digress.
Even though she’s still so little, you can see the wheels in her growing brain are turning. When she’s outside, you can see her eyes light up at the sight of tree leaves and all of the colors swirling around her.
I already can tell she is going to be a curious kiddo and, based on her parents, she’ll be an insanely smart kid, too.
In their living room, my sister and brother-in-law have set up an area where Alexis can lay and stare at a mobile that has different shapes, colors and objects. They playfully refer to this as “school.” She’ll lay there quietly and just take it all in.
She spent a bit of time in school last Sunday when she started getting fussy. I looked over at her, and she was transfixed by the mobile. Less than five minutes later, I looked over again, and she was sound asleep and looked so peaceful.
My sister had found an adorable dusty rose tulle dress embellished with sequins for Alexis to wear on her big day. She looked like a little princess.
Her mom and dad have been getting her to laugh. I’ve seen it on video and cannot wait to experience it in person.
When it came time to leave, I took her little hand and said goodbye. She smiled at me for the first time, and my heart just about exploded.
I don’t know if she thought whatever face I made was funny or if she was just happy I was leaving, but I don’t care. Getting a smile from her was the best part of the day.
I wish you all could experience her incredibleness, but I’m sure there is someone or something just as special in your life. Whatever it is, I hope it made you smile today.