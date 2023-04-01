Vote (written with 3D pen)

Early voting is available now through Monday prior to Tuesday's consolidated election. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

“Decisions are made by those who show up” is probably the strongest takeaway from the iconic (in my eyes) show “The West Wing.”

This statement can apply across the board, from one’s professional life to their personal life. This especially applies to a democracy, and the concept is two-fold.

First, those running for office are showing up to make the decisions. Second, we as constituents have the initial say in the decisions made through our right to vote.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you