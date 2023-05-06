Clove Alliance - heart
-slav-/iStock

Rather, it’s a reflection on something I learned about when studying at Illinois State. I was taking an introductory French class which was led by a graduate student from Finland who was studying in America through an exchange program.

She told us that, for people outside of the United States, America is not pictured as the flatlands of the Midwest. Rather, it’s pictured as its (somewhat) bookends of New York City and Hollywood.

She said people in Finland tend to view America through the lens of Hollywood’s glitz and glamour. Then, she started to discuss the things she learned about American culture that differed from her hometown of Helsinki.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you