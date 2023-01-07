Daily Journal logo

Boy, it feels good to be back in the column-writing game! With our Year in Review being so photo-heavy, I figured the last two weeks of 2022 was a good time to take a break from the column and let the pictures shine.

It’s a brand-new year and my third year of writing this column. I can’t believe how much has happened in those three years, but I hope to focus more on the present this year rather than dwelling too much on the past or worrying too much about the future.

On Jan. 1, I deep cleaned my house to start the year off on the right foot. To be honest, the cleaning had more to do with the New Year’s Eve party that transpired the night before and less to do with an urge to be proactive. Either way, it was a beneficial effort.

