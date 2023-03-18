Feeding a giraffe

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster feeds lettuce to Ozzie the giraffe at Lion Ranch Habitat in Henderson, Nev.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

If you had told me a week ago that I would be hand-feeding lettuce to a giraffe, I wouldn’t have believed it. But, that’s the beauty of travel — you never know what might happen.

Last week, Keegan and I spent six days out in Nevada visiting his brother, Josh, and sister-in-law, Grisel. They moved out to the desert two years ago, and we finally got a chance to go see them.

Along with us was Keegan’s sister, Emily (with her husband, Matt, and daughters, Scout and Remy), and his parents, Barry and Lisa. It was a full house with lots of family memories made.

