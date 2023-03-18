If you had told me a week ago that I would be hand-feeding lettuce to a giraffe, I wouldn’t have believed it. But, that’s the beauty of travel — you never know what might happen.
Last week, Keegan and I spent six days out in Nevada visiting his brother, Josh, and sister-in-law, Grisel. They moved out to the desert two years ago, and we finally got a chance to go see them.
Along with us was Keegan’s sister, Emily (with her husband, Matt, and daughters, Scout and Remy), and his parents, Barry and Lisa. It was a full house with lots of family memories made.
Our first full day was spent at Valley of Fire, a state park with brilliantly-colored rocks and mountains. We climbed, explored and saw two rams from less than 50 feet away.
The next day was overcast but decent enough for a visit to the Lion Habitat Ranch, a lion sanctuary where rescued lions — some formerly from the exhibit inside the MGM Grand Hotel in Vegas — live and relax. In addition to the lions, the sanctuary had also rescued a giraffe by the name of Ozzie.
When we first came upon Ozzie, he was holding a paint brush in his mouth to spread paint across a T-shirt with his photo on it. This shirt, along with several other Ozzie works, would then be for sale to raise funds for food and sanctuary operations.
Since it’s a nonprofit sanctuary, the opportunity to hand-feed Ozzie was available for a small fee. I couldn’t say no to this.
I bought a ticket and walked over to Ozzie’s volunteer, who told me there are two ways to feed him: I could hold the lettuce with the tips of my fingers so he could grab it, or I could hold it in my fist so he would give “kisses” while taking the food.
I opted for the latter, because how often does one have the opportunity to get kissed by a giraffe? Ozzie had no qualms about putting his mouth fully around my hand to softly grab the lettuce. I learned that a giraffe’s saliva is an antiseptic.
Outside of family time, Ozzie was definitely the highlight of the trip for me and was a reminder of why I love traveling in the first place.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
