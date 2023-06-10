This time last year, I was fixated on the details of my wedding — what color nail polish I was going to wear or what would be the first song that guests would dance to.
A year later, that all seems to be a blur; and all that matters from that day is that I married my best friend and we had a great time.
Sunday will be our one-year wedding anniversary. In some ways it feels like it’s only been a week, but, in other ways, it feels like 20 years.
I asked Keegan earlier this week what his favorite part of marriage has been thus far. He thought about it for a moment before saying, “having the constant companion, that I chose, by my side.”
Whether next to each other on the couch or in physically different locations, we’re always by each others’ side and we always have each others’ back. And that’s how it should be.
Three days after we got married, we found our dream home; and organizing that together has been one of my favorite parts of marriage. Getting to curate a space that works for not only us as a couple, but for us as individuals, has been incredible.
Even more special are the moments within that space, where we have a meaningful conversation or discover a new joke.
Whether I’m at work for hours or at the store for 10 minutes, I’m always excited to return home to that space and see him. Much to his possible chagrin, I’ll detail everything that happened in the time we spent apart.
In the last year, we’ve been fortunate enough to develop new friendships while tending to existing ones — with his friends becoming mine and my friends becoming his.
We’ve also homed in on our own individual hobbies, supporting each other along the way by listening to one another’s milestones and excitements.
I don’t know what I did to deserve someone so kind, loving and uniquely themself. But, there isn’t a second that’s gone by of the last 31,536,000 seconds where I haven’t felt grateful.
Here’s to the next 31,536,000.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
