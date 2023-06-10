Taylor and Keegan

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster and husband Keegan McMaster.

 Photo/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

This time last year, I was fixated on the details of my wedding — what color nail polish I was going to wear or what would be the first song that guests would dance to.

A year later, that all seems to be a blur; and all that matters from that day is that I married my best friend and we had a great time.

Sunday will be our one-year wedding anniversary. In some ways it feels like it’s only been a week, but, in other ways, it feels like 20 years.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you