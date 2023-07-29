Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner
Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of living in my and Keegan’s “new” house (I put new in quotations as it’s been a year and it’s a 100-plus-year-old house). Though it’s been 52 weeks, it feels like it’s been both a lifetime and just one week as I still feel excitement walking through the door.

I guess that’s how it feels when you’ve picked the right place.

Unfortunately, excitement is not what I felt Tuesday when I walked through the door of our garage to take out the trash and saw that the garage door was open and, subsequently, our bicycles and lawn mower were nowhere to be found.

