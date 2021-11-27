The Daily Journal

The exterior of The Daily Journal building in downtown Kankakee, taken on Taylor Leddin's first day of work.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin

Tuesday will be my one-year anniversary with the Daily Journal.

In some ways, it feels as though I’ve been here only a week. In others, it’s like I’ve been here for years.

In the past year, I have learned so much about this community — more than I ever learned about Will County in my 26-plus years of living in Frankfort.

That’s not to say I don’t love Frankfort; that always will be my home. However, when you’re born somewhere, you look at it through a different lens as opposed to when you move somewhere different.

It was interesting starting a new job in a pandemic. While I had the chance to train (socially distanced, of course) with Misty, my editor, I didn’t meet the rest of the newsroom crew face-to-face for months after my start date because of COVID closing the office.

We talked every day via Zoom, so I was familiar with everyone and their personalities, but it wasn’t until Election Night coverage we all gathered in the newsroom for the first time. And I loved it.

Now, I wouldn’t be writing this if I didn’t believe it to be true — I am a big fan of my coworkers. And I recognize how lucky I am to get to feel that way.

Not only is everyone well-suited for their beat/role, but everyone on this team is willing to help whenever possible. There’s a natural camaraderie that makes coming to work a joy.

Another joy has been this column, which was started on the first Saturday of this calendar year. I couldn’t have imagined then the lovely feedback I would receive from our readers. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.

Some of the columns I’ve received the most feedback on have been on the subject of music. I wanted to remind readers there is a playlist titled “A Taylor-Made Life” on Spotify that includes some of the tunes I’ve mentioned in previous columns.

I’m listening to it as I write this, and it seems apropos that Pink Floyd’s “Time” just started playing in my ears via the shuffled playlist, as this year has been flying at the speed of a freight train.

The lyrics “You are young, and life is long, and there is time to kill today; and then one day you find 10 years have got behind you,” ring more true each and every year.

Years ago, with a lack of responsibilities and seemingly endless amounts of time, it seemed those days never would end. Then, one day, I woke up and, suddenly, I was an adult.

It would be nice for time to slow down a bit, but I don’t lament on those old days as I try to look forward and not back. With that in mind, I look forward to what my next year with the Journal has in store.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.