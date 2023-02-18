Night to Shine honored guest Jocelyn Peters, of Manteno, is crowned prom queen. The event, held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church, in Bourbonnais, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Each honored guest received a prom king/queen designation and received a crown or tiara.
Last week’s Night to Shine was truly a night to remember.
This celebration, held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, was part of the national Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The complimentary event is for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.
I learned of this event several years back when living in Frankfort. My boss at the time recommended it as a great volunteer opportunity.
I signed up, went to the training and was ready to go. When the event came, there was a snowstorm that postponed it to a date that I couldn’t make work and so I had to wait for the next one.
Little did I know “the next one” would be in a pandemic, so it never came to fruition. Fast forward to this year and I learned the event was returning to in-person in Bourbonnais.
I signed up without a second thought.
A few days later, I was at GatheringPoint for the volunteer training and was amazed at the turnout. The coordinator told us that this was GatheringPoint’s biggest Night to Shine yet, with almost 200 honored guests and over 500 volunteers.
There was a buzz of excitement throughout the building to welcome this event back with open arms.
My volunteer assignment was to be a Buddy, which meant that I’d be paired with a honored guest and would hang out with them for the duration of the evening. I couldn’t wait to meet my friend for the evening.
Friday night came and everyone was dressed to the nines. The time came for honored guests to begin arriving, and I soon met Jocelyn.
Dressed in a sparkly silver dress with matching shoes, Jocelyn was ready to enjoy the evening. With a smile and a laugh that’s contagious, it wasn’t a surprise that the jovial Jocelyn knew many of the other honored guests. It was like walking around with a celebrity.
And that’s the whole idea, that the honored guests feel like celebrities because the night is all about them. This is obvious throughout the whole evening, but it’s especially felt during the end-of-the-night crowning celebration, where every honored guest is named king or queen of the prom.
Each guest takes a turn going up to the front of the room to get a crown or tiara. The only thing that dazzled brighter than those crowns were the smiles around room.
It’s hard to fully put Night to Shine into words, other than to simply dub it amazing. All I can say is, if you have the chance to experience it for yourself, please do.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including Bradley Lions Pancake Breakfast, Love Is…? Youth Spoken Word Showcase, Valentine’s Day Bingoand more.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting a photo.