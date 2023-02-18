Night to Shine

Night to Shine honored guest Jocelyn Peters, of Manteno, is crowned prom queen. The event, held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church, in Bourbonnais, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Each honored guest received a prom king/queen designation and received a crown or tiara. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Last week’s Night to Shine was truly a night to remember.

This celebration, held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, was part of the national Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The complimentary event is for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.

I learned of this event several years back when living in Frankfort. My boss at the time recommended it as a great volunteer opportunity.

