Last night, I went to the movies to see the original “Carrie,” which was playing for its 45th anniversary. Now, this movie is something very special to me, so seeing it on the big screen was a treat.
Back in high school, my best friend, Maddie, and I became enamored with the work of John Travolta. While most our age were interested in Justin Bieber or the actors from “Twilight,” we were on a 30-year delay.
During the summer of 2009, “Carrie” became the repeat watch for sleepovers. We watched it so many times — on VHS, Laserdisc and DVD — I still can quote pretty much the entire thing from memory.
Now, I was respectful while inside the theater and only whisper-quoted one line to my fiancé who was to my left. Maddie is crushing veterinary school and is doing an internship at Brookfield Zoo, so she couldn’t join us for the movie. But, she was with me in my mind as I thought of all of the memories and inside jokes we came up with watching this 1976 horror picture over and over.
We watched other Travolta films, but this was the one that stuck the most; and the weird thing is he’s only in it for a few scenes. We would joke about bumping into him, telling him that was our favorite movie and having him think that was rather unusual.
This is where I started to believe in the concept of manifestation, as in November 2009, we got the chance to meet him at a charity screening for his then-new movie “Old Dogs.” Being that it was a quick meet-and-greet, and that we were both so stunned at the fact it was actually happening, we didn’t mention “Carrie” … or much of anything as we posed for a quick photo and awkwardly walked off.
The next year, another charity event popped up with a screening of Travolta’s film “From Paris With Love,” and this time it was just me and my Dad. This one was a more social setting, and I got to chatting with Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, who since has passed.
I told her I was a fan of “The Experts,” the movie where she first met her husband. I’m guessing she didn’t get that compliment often, as it prompted her to tap John, who was in another conversation, on the shoulder and relayed to him I liked that forgotten ‘80s hit.
The three of us chatted for a moment or two about the flick, and then I was on my very merry way. Fast forward about 10 years later when I was doing a freelance project for a blog at a convention in Chicago.
I had just gotten ridiculed by Kato Kaelin for the blog having a low number of followers (as if he has any room to talk about the company we keep), and I again found myself in the presence of Travolta.
While now due to a combination of growing up, being busier — and, OK, yes, learning more about Scientology — I don’t follow his work as closely as I used to. Regardless, Vinnie Barbarino, Danny Zuko, Vincent Vega and John himself always will have a special place in my heart.