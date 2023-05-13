Taylor Leddin staff mug

Taylor Leddin staff mug

 Tiffany Blanchette

There’s an episode of “The Office” where Pam is talking about disliking the feeling of being disliked.

“I hate the idea that someone out there hates me. I hate even thinking that al-Qaeda hates me. I think if they got to know me, they wouldn’t hate me,” she said.

I very much relate to this because, like many people, I’ve always felt the urge to be liked. Well, I should say, I used to relate to this.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you