Last weekend, I spent part of Sunday morning in downtown Kankakee for Day 2 of the Top Dog photoshoot for Lifestyles. As I went down Schuyler Avenue, just south of Festival Square, I was disheartened by the amount of trash lining the sidewalks.
Granted, it was a very windy morning, so that didn’t help matters. But, I don’t think wind is responsible for an empty liquor bottle stuck in a bush.
And all of this trash was just steps away from the numerous amounts of trash cans that line the sidewalks.
This bothered me for two reasons. One, littering is just rude to your neighbors and the planet (and, it’s lazy).
Secondly, it serves as a reflection of the area as a whole. Imagine someone is happening to visit the area for the first time and sees nothing but trash. Do you think they’re going to want to come back?
This feeds into something I’ve noticed since moving to the area; while there’s a great deal of people who love and care for Kankakee (city and county), there are many people who do nothing but complain about it.
If you sit and complain about something with no intention of changing the issue, that’s the definition of counterproductive.
Sure, Kankakee County has its flaws, such as issues with violence, but complaining and labeling the entire area as “violent” does nothing to help anything.
Also, show me a place in this world that doesn’t have its own issues. (You can say Disney World all you want, but believe it or not, there’s crime there, too. Besides, it can get grossly hot there, and the prices are not wishes my heart makes.)
Again, there are an incredible amount of people who put their heart and soul into caring for the area and its residents. We are lucky to have so many wonderful resources and organizations that work tirelessly to better the city and the county.
But for those who do nothing but complain (particularly on social media) about the area where you live, it’s doing nothing but slowing the process of bringing the area to the best it can be. I’m not saying you have to dedicate all of your time to giving back to the area and its people, but simply stopping the complaints can help the culture tremendously.
Not to mention it’s better for your overall health to lessen negativity wherever you can.
No, Kankakee isn’t perfect. But, it certainly could be greater if we choose to support the place where we’re spending virtually every day of our lives.
So, ask not what Kankakee can do for you but what you can do for Kankakee.
Maybe start by picking up your trash.