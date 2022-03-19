There is a handful of things I have loved during my entire life, and one of those things is the library.
I grew up going to the Frankfort Public Library, and every trip there was a treat. As a youngin, my go-to checkout was the “Arthur” series I would thumb through while waiting for the televised version to come on PBS.
When I got a little older, my library world expanded as I gained access to my public library, my school library and the incredible Bookmobile. Whenever that ride pulled up outside of the school — with the colorful bookworm painted on the side — it was destined to be a great day.
With my sister being seven years older, it was tough for a while to find common interests. But one interest we always have shared has been reading and the library.
We’d take trips there together and wander through our respective sections. Then, we’d come together to reveal what treasures we’d found.
Nowadays we have much more in common, and while we don’t take trips to the library together anymore, we often share our book recommendations. She even got me a Kindle for my last birthday, which seriously has upped my reading game.
As I got older, I was pleased to learn the library was not just for books but for other means of learning. A service I still love using to this day is DVD rental.
About five years ago, I set a goal for myself to watch 50 new-to-me movies during the course of a year. After spending years of saying, “I need to see that” or “I’ll add that to my list,” I decided enough was enough and to actually watch these movies.
The library was a huge help for films that weren’t streaming, such as “Annie Hall” and “Casino.” And, similar to virtually everything else at the library, it was a method of free entertainment.
I hit my goal of 50 and upped the challenge next year to 100. I think I wound up watching about 165 — many of them library rentals.
And, many of them blur in my memory because that was simply too much content to try to digest in a short period of time. Would definitely recommend a smaller number.
Anyway, I’m a huge proponent of the library. You often can find me encouraging someone to get their library card.
Last year, my friends and I started a book club, and the library has been a huge help with that, especially because I can access library titles through my Kindle and check out books digitally.
If you’re looking for a friendly push to obtain or renew a library card, or even just visit the library, this is it. You probably will see me in the stacks.