Taylor-Made West Wing

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster sits at the desk of fictional president Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen) from "The West Wing" at Warner Bros. Studio in 2016.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

I’ve written previously about my love of “The West Wing.” I got into the show in college and it’s become something of a moral compass for me. It taught me that sitting idly by is not an option, as “decisions are made by those who show up.”

Over the years, I’ve accumulated some “West Wing” memorabilia and experiences, including meeting Martin Sheen during the Chicago International Film Festival (he’s awesome, by the way), autographed photos, framed quotes, a visit to Warner Bros. where the show was filmed and houses some of the props, and a “What’s next?” tattoo.

One of my favorite “West Wing”-related items was a gift from Keegan two birthdays ago. He got me a Cameo video from Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler on the show. In the four-minute video, Schiff talked about his time working on the show and also discussed the significance of local journalism.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, "A Taylor-Made Life," publishes every Saturday in the Life section.

