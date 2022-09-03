The Daily Journal

The exterior of The Daily Journal building in downtown Kankakee, taken on Taylor Leddin's first day of work.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin

According to History.com, “Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.”

Labor Day regulations enforced better working conditions, including more palatable hours. Eventually this led to more workplace/force rights for women. While it’s nice that this holiday gives us a three-day weekend, I’d like to take time to honor what it truly means.

As much as many of us would love to never work another day in our lives, I don’t believe that’s fully true. Aside from the fact that I very much enjoy my work, I don’t think I’d enjoy never working another day in my life.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

