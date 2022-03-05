For someone who shies away from large crowds and loudness, I sure love concerts.
My first-ever concert was REO Speedwagon at what was once the Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville. I was 8 years old, and I’m pretty sure I drifted off at one point (Kevin Cronin talks a lot), but I recall enjoying the experience.
In the two decades that have followed, I’ve been to dozens of shows. Some were incredibly memorable; like Lindsey Buckingham’s last show (unknown to all of us, including him) with Fleetwood Mac, and Peter Frampton’s last show in Chicago.
Some are lost somewhere in my memory because of time while others have a special place in my heart. Those include warm summer nights at Wrigley Field listening to Billy Joel tear it up on the piano while the crowd swayed along to “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” and standing in an insanely massive crowd at Lollapalozza watching Paul McCartney go basically nonstop for three hours straight.
My initial love of music and concerts came from my parents but was exacerbated when I was 12 and saw “Almost Famous.” If you haven’t seen it, it’s a semi-autobiographical tale of a teenager who finds himself suddenly employed by Rolling Stone and on tour with America’s next big rock band, Stillwater.
This movie had such an influence on me that I wanted that to be my life. As an impressionable almost-teen, I thought it would be so cool to be Penny Lane — to date a rockstar, dress in ‘70s chic and be incredibly charismatic.
And while I’ve been lucky enough to enjoy a few backstage hangouts and tour bus meet-and-greets, I never was destined to be Penny Lane.
At some point, I rewatched the movie and realized my similarities lie with William, the one writing the story. The one conducting the interviews and observing the moments.
William and I have a lot in common; we can tell a story through written word, but vocally we’re pretty quiet. We both love Led Zeppelin and “To Kill A Mockingbird,” and we both have tendencies to use dozens of Post-Its for note-taking.
And while William is not real, he is based on the very real Cameron Crowe, who is one of my idols.
In the ‘70s, Crowe wrote the liner notes for a little album called “Frampton Comes Alive!” Frampton would return the favor 20-some years later by writing and performing some of the original music in “Almost Famous.”
The first time I saw Frampton in concert, he opened with a Stillwater song and the weight of my love for music, concerts, writing, film and art in general all came crashing down on me. And it felt great.
After the show, my friend Maddie and I decided to wait in the parking lot near the tour bus to see if we could snag an autograph. Our efforts were fruitful, as Frampton came outside and posed for photos with concertgoers.
I told him that opening with a Stillwater song made my ears and heart happy, and he chatted with me about the film and the process of making that soundtrack.
In a quick moment, so many things that are special to me came full circle. And for a brief moment, I was able to feel like both Penny and William.
And that moment has made me happy for many more moments.