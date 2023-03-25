Scout and Remy

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's nieces, Scout and Remy, pose for a picture by the pool on the recent trip to Nevada. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

While last week’s column documented the activity and nature of a recent trip to Nevada, this week’s column reflects on the most memorable takeaway from the adventure.

Staying at my brother- and sister-in-law’s allowed for a lot of quality family time. While the adults looked forward to catching up, my nieces were excited about one specific thing: the pool.

During our visit, the weather teetered between high 60s and low 70s, which is perfect for dip in the sun. However, the heater hadn’t yet been set up and the water was a cool 50 degrees.

