SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
After we got married, Keegan and I took a few days off to relax and recoup. We decided we would hold off on a honeymoon until the fall or winter, as summer is (for the most part) one of the more tolerable times in Illinois.
The day before we were set to return to work, I received a text from a realtor who had shown us a few houses in the neighborhood we were interested in moving to. He asked if we were free and interested in checking out a house.
Despite agreeing to plans to do absolutely nothing that day, Keeg and I decided to check out the house. The house turned out not to be for us, but as we were standing there chatting with the realtor, another house in the same neighborhood was listed online.
One look at the initial photo and we fell in love. We made an appointment to see it later that day, loved it and put in an offer.
The offer was accepted the next day (on the contingency that we sell our townhouse in three weeks). We scrambled to get the house in order for selling, and it sold within hours of being listed. The market truly is something else right now.
So, it was go time on packing up everything and planning for two closings. The joke became that we are taking our honeymoon in Kankakee, where our new home is.
While I’m nothing short of excited for this new home and the adventure it comes with, I have to be honest…packing/moving is the worst. Sure, there are some benefits such as finding things you thought were lost and purging a good deal of things you no longer use or need.
But, wow, is it an undertaking.
However, the light at the end of the tunnel makes it worth it and keeps us on task. I can already picture our dogs enjoying the yard, and gatherings with our friends in the living/dining room.
I’ve already started thinking about where our Christmas tree will go and which rooms will belong to future children.
What’s more is that the current owners were kind enough to have us over for dinner and tell us all about the house. This was extremely helpful as, while any house has quirks, a 108-year-old house definitely has quirks.
The dinner was lovely and made us even more excited about the house.
It’s been a lot of work to have a wedding, sell a house, buy a house and pack and move between said houses all within two months. But, timing is everything and things happen when they’re meant to.
And I’m fortunate to go through all of this with the best possible partner. Even with the stress heightens, we know how to calm each other down.
There’s no one I’d rather have this adventure with, and I can’t wait for our honeymoon in Kankakee.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
