In 2022, Life editor Taylor Leddin McMaster’s family took the Go Red Challenge. The family will continue the tradition this year.
February is National Heart Awareness Month, and the first Friday of February is designated as “Go Red Day,” where people wear red to raise awareness.
In December 2011, the Leddin family lost Grandma Pat to heart disease. Since that date over 10 years ago, I don’t think a single family gathering has gone by where she is not lovingly mentioned.
Full family gatherings are few and far between as the crew is scattered across the country. However, in the years since her passing, we’ve virtually gathered in an email chain on that first Friday of February to share our Go Red looks.
As the selfies of relatives dressed in red rang through my inbox Friday, I went through some of our old threads and old photos. When I looked through last year’s thread, it dawned on me how much has changed in one year — let alone eight.
Over the last 365 days, there has been two weddings, one engagement, impending babies, the continued growth of the next generation — I could go on.
The biggest thing that’s changed in our family since losing Grandma is how much its grown. Many of her 10 grandkids have found spouses, and a total of five great-grandkids joined the bunch (with one more coming), as well as three step-grandkids.
This has made the tradition more fun in recent years — especially with the photos of the newest (and arguably cutest) generation dressed in red.
I’m a big fan of traditions, and this one has become near and dear to all of us. Even if heart health may not apply to your family, I encourage you to start an email thread with your family or friends to honor something near and dear to you.
My cousin, Meg, keeps us on track with our annual email thread where we share photos. On Wednesday, she reached out to the group with the reminder. (And, I had the same thought that I do every year, “It’s February already?!”)
“If my memory serves me correctly, this is our 10th year supporting National Red Day in honor of Grandma and all the other women we know and love who have fought heart disease,” wrote Meg.
“In those 10 years, so much has changed, we’ve celebrated weddings, milestone birthdays and anniversaries, graduations and retirements, moves, and begun to welcome the next generation of our family.
“I know Grandma would have been smiling at each of those events with her red camera case in hand, ready to capture every moment. It always feels fitting that we mark the day by taking and sharing our pictures, since she was the one who was always doing that for us.”
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, "A Taylor-Made Life," publishes every Saturday in the Life section.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
