Taylor-Made Go Red

In 2022, Life editor Taylor Leddin McMaster’s family took the Go Red Challenge. The family will continue the tradition this year.

February is National Heart Awareness Month, and the first Friday of February is designated as “Go Red Day,” where people wear red to raise awareness.

In December 2011, the Leddin family lost Grandma Pat to heart disease. Since that date over 10 years ago, I don’t think a single family gathering has gone by where she is not lovingly mentioned.

Full family gatherings are few and far between as the crew is scattered across the country. However, in the years since her passing, we’ve virtually gathered in an email chain on that first Friday of February to share our Go Red looks.

