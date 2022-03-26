Recently, I shared the history of my friendship with my lifelong best friend, Maddie. Now, allow me to tell you about my adulthood best friend, Haley.
We met at the ripe age of 20 when we were both transferring to Illinois State University from our respective community colleges.
At a transfer day for incoming communication majors, I first pegged Haley as a people person who would probably be too cool for me. She pegged me as a shy, quiet weirdo who would have trouble making friends.
To some degree, we were both right and both wrong.
While I am initially shy and quiet, I certainly warm up when I get comfortable around someone, thus making a friend. And while she is better at exuding confidence than she admits, I was wrong in the assumption that she’d be too cool for me.
Of course, we wouldn’t share those assumptions with each other until much later.
We wound up sitting next to each other in the computer lab when registering for our classes, and we noticed on our forms we were both born the exact same day. This helped break the ice of our previously formed assumptions.
We went our separate ways and were reunited months later when the semester started. Because it was our junior year and we were both interpersonal communication majors, we had many of the same classes.
So, in our first class, I chose to sit next to her since hers was the only face I recognized. We began chatting after playing some silly ice breaker game (I hate to admit those actually work).
Sometime during that first week of classes, we found out our apartment buildings were right next to each other, so we decided to walk home together. On that walk, we decided to stop for lunch. It’s been eight years, and I don’t think we’ve stopped talking since.
In addition to having the same birthday, we had similar upbringings and share a like-minded sense of humor. She quickly became my go-to person for advice or to share embarrassing stories with.
We haven’t lived close to each other since college and have had a long-distance friendship for the last six years, but we’re as close as ever. We text just about every day and see each other when we can.
We also are both crazy enough to be parents to two dogs and two cats, each.
This year, we’re both marrying our (other) best friends. She’ll stand at my side in June, and I have the honor to officiate her wedding in October.
And no matter the changes that happen in our lives and the distance between us, she’ll always be the Hayz to my Tayz.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
Taylor Leddin is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, Leddin was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global and has appeared on The Jam. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.