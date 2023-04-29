Grandma Leddin

Patricia Leddin, grandmother of Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster, waves to the camera while on an Alaskan cruise. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

When I think about my Grandma Leddin, it’s impossible to picture her without her red camera bag. Much like a wristwatch or her wedding ring, the camera bag was with her nearly everywhere she went.

No moment was too insignificant to capture, especially when it was moments involving her children and grandchildren. When my cousins and I hit our awkward years, it was common practice to shy away whenever the red camera bag was spotted.

Now, I would give anything to see that bag and its owner again; and happily smile for any pictures that were requested.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

