This past week, my friends had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye to their 17-year-old dog. That choice is never easy, but is often guided by doing what’s best for your furry friend.
Myself and a few others went over to say goodbye to the sweet pup. Her parents fed her her favorite treat of French fries and gave her the best remaining hours possible.
It’s during these moments that you really appreciate what pets bring to our lives and families. It brought up memories I had of my dogs growing up.
Wrigley was a tri-color Shih Tzu who constantly snorted like a pig. He was a birthday gift from my Dad when I turned 11.
My Dad wrapped up a moving box — with holes, of course — and when I lifted the top, I was ecstatic to see that little ball of fur.
For the next 12-plus years, he was my best friend. He wasn’t crazy about affection, but showed it in his own way.
He’d lay by my feet on the couch and would sleep outside of my bedroom door. He was never one to be right up next to you for extended periods, but would always want to be in the same room.
He’d often get shaggy in between haircuts and looked like two different dogs with short and long hair. He didn’t like getting groomed and would often be embarrassed when returning with short hair.
So embarrassed, in fact, that he’d hide in my closet for the first few hours. I thought he was cute no matter what. Even when he unexplainedly lost all of his hair.
The vet said it was some sort of allergy, and they couldn’t quite figure out the cause. There was one day when I was sure we were going to lose him, but just as quickly as it happened — it ended.
His hair grew back differently, but it came back and whatever was ailing him just whisked away. And we were lucky to get several more years with him.
Towards the end of his life, he was struck with cataracts and tumors. Still, he was the cutest thing.
He left us in October 2017 and there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think of him. Any regret I have in not spending enough time with him is put upon my current dogs, Teddy and Toby, as I’m borderline obsessive with loving them.
The same was true for my dog, Dakota. The year after getting Wrigley, Dakota became the family dog at my Mom’s house.
I remember sitting at the kitchen table one evening eating leftovers and watching “The Simpsons.” My Mom walked in, along with my stepdad, carrying the shepherd/lab mix we’d seen a week prior in the window of a groomer/rescue shop.
I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that Dakota was the most well-tempered and well-mannered dog of all time — and that was all instinctual. The only time he’d bark (well, howl) was when a sirened emergency vehicle went by.
I certainly got lucky to grow up with two wonderful and unique dogs, and it was incredibly hard saying goodbye to both.
These memories make me hug Teddy and Toby even tighter and vow to love them as best I can.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.