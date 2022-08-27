Taylor-Made: Wrigley and Dakota

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster’s dogs, Wrigley, left, and Dakota, right.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

This past week, my friends had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye to their 17-year-old dog. That choice is never easy, but is often guided by doing what’s best for your furry friend.

Myself and a few others went over to say goodbye to the sweet pup. Her parents fed her her favorite treat of French fries and gave her the best remaining hours possible.

It’s during these moments that you really appreciate what pets bring to our lives and families. It brought up memories I had of my dogs growing up.

