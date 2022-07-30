My husband and I made the big move this past week, and we’re settling into our new home in Kankakee. (Well, “new” meaning “new to us” — the home is actually 108 years old.)
While we’re beyond happy about this change, I’d be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to our former home in Bourbonnais. It was a townhome built in 1992, sitting on a quiet cul de sac.
Keegan moved into the home in 2018, and my first visit there was in February 2020, when we had just started dating. I stopped there to meet his (now our) cats, Beach and Leaf, before we went to dinner at BrickStone (what would end up being my first of many trips there).
I remember immediately liking how open the home was, and how he had it decorated in a modern style (with the help of his sister and friend). I began spending more and more time there before slowly moving my things in.
We were excited to share a home and spent time selecting furniture and art work, and we decorated it to our liking. But, knowing we’d eventually want a family, we knew we’d want something bigger in the near future.
So, we kept our eyes peeled for more than a year until we found what is now our new home.
I just received the official “sold” email from Zillow about the townhouse, and a pang of bittersweetness hit my heart. That home has been, until now, the stage for our relationship.
It’s where we first said “I love you,” where our pets first met and where we got engaged. It’s where we’ve hosted family and friends and shared lots of laughs.
It’s where we’d stay up way too late, eating popcorn and watching horror movies. It’s where we brought home our fourth pet, Toby, and blended him right into our little animal family.
It’s also where I began my work with the Journal. Being that I started my job in November 2020, the gang was still working remotely due to the pandemic.
I met all my coworkers over Zoom from the comfort of my loft-turned-office (often referred to in our home as “the loftice”), and wrote many articles and columns there, as well.
While I’m in no way happy that COVID happened, it did provide a unique opportunity for me to acclimate to my new home, as both social and professional plans were put on an indefinite pause.
In that home, we were lucky to have some very nice neighbors; especially the couple right next door. They always were more than kind to us and were always willing to help. We will certainly miss the chats in our shared driveway.
I’ll always look back on my two years in that house as a special time, and I’m grateful to have had that roof over my head.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
