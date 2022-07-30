Cats in the old house

Leaf and Beach hang out by the record collection, Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's favorite spot in her former home.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

My husband and I made the big move this past week, and we’re settling into our new home in Kankakee. (Well, “new” meaning “new to us” — the home is actually 108 years old.)

While we’re beyond happy about this change, I’d be remiss if I didn’t pay tribute to our former home in Bourbonnais. It was a townhome built in 1992, sitting on a quiet cul de sac.

Keegan moved into the home in 2018, and my first visit there was in February 2020, when we had just started dating. I stopped there to meet his (now our) cats, Beach and Leaf, before we went to dinner at BrickStone (what would end up being my first of many trips there).

