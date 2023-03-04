Jesse W. Fell

Jesse W. Fell hall sits on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

When I was in college, I was jealous of all of my peers who had it “figured out.” The ones who were studying nursing or education and seemingly had a clear-cut career path in the wait.

I’d later learn no one had it “figured out,” and a lot of us still don’t — and that’s OK. I’d also learn that I had what I wanted to do figured out all along but didn’t realize it.

As I was hanging out in Fell Hall studying interpersonal communication — ostensibly the most broad major one could pick — I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life. I had a few ideas of things I’d enjoy doing, but I’d come to find that I was merely afraid of making a big choice and not being able to get out of it.

