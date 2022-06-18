This past weekend was the best of my life as Keegan and I said “I do.” While I’m excited to share an overview of the day, it will have to wait until next week as I want to focus on a specific moment of the wedding day in honor of this weekend being Father’s Day.
My Dad is an incredible person. He’s very thoughtful and creative and all of this was brought to light in a surprise he had for me for our father-daughter dance.
When Keegan and I finished our first dance, I looked to my Dad for what I thought would be a dance to “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder. I saw him with a microphone in hand and knew instantly he had another idea up his sleeve.
He took to the mic saying he wanted to share the dance with my grandpa, Jack, and my stepdad, Dan. This thoughtfulness brought a tear to my eye, as Grandpa and Dan are both very special to me and played a big role in my upbringing.
I hit the dance floor with Grandpa as “The Way You Look Tonight” began to play. In the background, I noticed my Dad had set up a projector with a slideshow of photos from over the years.
The overwhelm of emotions, mixed with hearing my Grandpa sing along to the music, took me from misty-eyed to full-on happy tears.
The music changed over to “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life,” and Dan tapped in for a dance. All I could think of in that moment is a photo that hangs in his and my Mom’s house of Dan and I dancing on their wedding day almost 20 years ago.
We were all touched by my Dad having this idea, and I thought that was the end of the surprises. I should know better when it comes to Mike Leddin.
When it was his turn to dance, a song began to play that I didn’t quite recognize. When the vocals began, my brain quickly caught up with my ears.
“Is this you singing?” I asked him.
“Yes. I couldn’t quite find the right song, so I wrote you one,” he said.
I’m still in disbelief from this gift.
My Dad loves a good karaoke session, but to write lyrics and record a song is a bit out of his comfort zone, and the fact he did that means as much to me as the words of the song.
The next day, while opening gifts, the surprises continued as I unwrapped a framed poster containing the lyrics to “Taylor’s Song” along with a photo of 3-year-old me.
Allow me to indulge a few lines from the song:
You look so beautiful on your wedding day; Takes me to the moment when I first saw your face; All of those memories are mine to embrace; So thankful that you are my girl.
I was your dance partner not long ago; You mean the world to me, more than you know; Let me hold you close for now, as I let you go; So thankful that you are my girl.
Time changes everything, life must go on; And it’s my honor to give you away.
But I love you first, I held you first; A place in my heart will always be yours; From the first breath you breathed; When you first smiled at me; I knew that the love of a father runs deep; I am so happy on your wedding day; But it’s still hard to give you away; I loved you first.