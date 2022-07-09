The year was 2012, and I had just started my freshman year at Illinois State University. I was barely a week in and was sitting on my twin bed in my cramped dorm room.
I couldn’t escape the feeling that I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. My heart wasn’t set on my then-selected major of education, and a lifelong love of film and television was gnawing at me.
On my wall was a quote from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” which read: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
It hit me that I wasn’t ready to be away at school, and I wanted to try my hand in something film-related. I wound up going home that night and, while waiting to be picked up, I submitted my photo to be considered for an extra (background actor) on a TV show filming in Chicago.
Less than six hours after I returned home, I found myself at Rush Medical on the set of the new FOX show “The Mob Doctor.” I was playing the role of “Patient in Street Clothes” and spent the day laying in bed as an ailing patient, or walking in the background of the ER.
I had never felt so excited as to be on the ground floor of an actual working television set.
The show would last for only 13 episodes, and I was on set for 10 of those. It wasn’t until the last five minutes of the series finale that I actually saw my full face on TV.
I had been walking through the set on the way back to holding (the extras’ waiting area), when an assistant director walked past and said, “Wow! You’re pale…you actually look sick.”
Instead of scoffing, I decided to see where he was going with such a statement. Turns out it would put me in a room as a patient of one of the main actors, which is how my pale mug wound up on TV (for, like, seven people to see…the show wasn’t very good).
I would continue on with other shows, such as “Betrayal,” “Sirens,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med.” Nothing would top the high of my first day on set.
Throughout those two years, I would come to find that I more so had a passion for writing than anything else. I tried auditioning for a few short films and bigger parts on shows, but never got far. I didn’t have the motivation for acting that matched my love of film.
I eventually would wind up returning to — and graduating from — Illinois State. It was there that I joined the Vidette, first as a copy editor and then as a news reporter. From there, the rest, as they say, is history.
