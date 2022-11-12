Election Day

An "I Voted" sticker is attached to Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's water bottle as it sits next to the Journal's Election Day paper. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Working in a newsroom means Election Day is a big deal. Like an all-hands-on-deck big deal.

While this is something that is, of course, important, the pressure doesn’t get too extreme, as journalists tend to find it a fascinating experience. All of us were repeatedly refreshing pages of the county clerk’s results as well as statewide results.

Several of us were at different election night events, interviewing and photographing local politicians. Some of us were at our computers, updating the website as the results rolled in.

