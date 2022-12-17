...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt becoming west.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Cool is not a material thing, unless it's a baby wearing sunglasses as evidenced by Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's nieces Remy, left, and Alexis.
When you hear the word “cool,” what comes to mind? For some, it might be a groovy thumbs up; for others, it might be a weather-related thought.
Regardless of what comes to mind, I’m willing to bet that your definition of cool is different now than when you were a kid. At least, that’s how it is for me.
When I was younger, cool meant looking up to a celebrity and wanting to be like someone on TV. It was me acting older than I was and wanting to be the smartest kid in the room.
On a broader scale, cool was defined by whatever the social norms were in junior high and high school.
It was having a Motorola Razr and an Abercrombie and Fitch shirt. It was being on MySpace during non-school hours and acting like you didn’t care.
It was hanging out at the mall and having boys think you were cute.
Basically, cool was material, fake and, well, boring.
As I got older, I began seeing the different, truer sides of “cool.”
Once out of the social difficulties of junior high and high school, I was able to look at the world in a less myopic way. This broadened the definition of cool.
Art became cool, music became cool, learning about different places and people became cool.
My interest in all of these topics has only flourished with time, as has my definition of cool when it pertains to an individual.
To me, here’s what a cool person looks like:
• They’re nice and welcoming to new people.
• They speak positively about their life and interests and ask you about yours.
• They’re more about giving than taking.
• They speak well of other people — whether those people are in earshot or not.
• They have passions and care about others (caring about animals, the environment, etc. is a plus).
• They have a sense of humor.
That’s not an exhaustive list but is something that all of my friends have in common.
It took me a while to learn that being jaded and negative isn’t cool or unique, it’s just exhausting for whoever has to listen to you.
As far as material things go, cool isn’t defined by what you wear or what you own. It’s more about what you create and give to the world.
Bottom line: it doesn’t matter what you look like, what you wear, what car you drive or where you’ve traveled; what matters is who you are on the inside.
And, if you’re a kind and genuine person, you’re cool in my book.
Oh, and a baby in sunglasses. Any baby wearing sunglasses is automatically cool.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
