definition of cool

Cool is not a material thing, unless it's a baby wearing sunglasses as evidenced by Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's nieces Remy, left, and Alexis. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

When you hear the word “cool,” what comes to mind? For some, it might be a groovy thumbs up; for others, it might be a weather-related thought.

Regardless of what comes to mind, I’m willing to bet that your definition of cool is different now than when you were a kid. At least, that’s how it is for me.

When I was younger, cool meant looking up to a celebrity and wanting to be like someone on TV. It was me acting older than I was and wanting to be the smartest kid in the room.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

