2023 Progress Awards

The Daily Journal presented its 2023 Progress Awards on Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University. The Journal's Taylor Leddin-McMaster, left, and Lyle Turro hosted the evening's ceremony.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

On Thursday, the Daily Journal hosted its annual Progress Awards, where innovators across the county were honored for their contributions to the community. In late March and early April, we had articles in the paper telling the stories of each winner.

Each of us in the newsroom was assigned to two winners and got to write their story. My categories this year were Innovator in Hospitality and the Male and Female Entrepreneurs of the Year.

Last year, I had different categories and different ones the year before that — but two common threads emerged between both the Progress stories I’ve written and the ones by my colleagues that I’ve read.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you