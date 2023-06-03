...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
The Daily Journal presented its 2023 Progress Awards on Thursday at Olivet Nazarene University. The Journal's Taylor Leddin-McMaster, left, and Lyle Turro hosted the evening's ceremony.
On Thursday, the Daily Journal hosted its annual Progress Awards, where innovators across the county were honored for their contributions to the community. In late March and early April, we had articles in the paper telling the stories of each winner.
Each of us in the newsroom was assigned to two winners and got to write their story. My categories this year were Innovator in Hospitality and the Male and Female Entrepreneurs of the Year.
Last year, I had different categories and different ones the year before that — but two common threads emerged between both the Progress stories I’ve written and the ones by my colleagues that I’ve read.
Community is key. As is thinking outside of the box.
If we want our area to progress, we have to work together as a community. And this is true of any area.
What Kankakee County has going for it is that there are many people with strong visions and giving hearts that already are working tirelessly to do what’s best for residents.
During the Progress event, Daily Journal Vice President Sally Hendron made the point that it’s important that we dare to think differently.
If we’re all thinking the same way, there’s no room for growth. As the saying goes, nothing changes if nothing changes.
If Steve Jobs hadn’t thought differently, we’d still be using T-9 texting.
If Marie Curie hadn’t thought differently, we’d be worlds behind in medicine.
If Thomas Edison hadn’t thought differently, we’d be sitting in the dark.
And while these examples are the faces of innovation, it stands to reason that they had a community to support and inspire their efforts.
Something I’ve learned over the last several years is the importance of surrounding yourself by people who think differently — those who have different strengths, creativities and ways of viewing the world.
Having these people in your life keeps you from being myopic and inward and inspires a different lens. Seek these people out, and see what you might not be thinking of.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
