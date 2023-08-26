Women in Business Luncheon
Taylor Leddin-McMaster, center, Lifestyles of Kankakee County magazine editor, thanks this year's 10 honorees at the annual Women in Business Awards Luncheon at the Kankakee Country Club. Each summer, Lifestyles of Kankakee County releases its Women in Business issue, highlighting women working to make the county better.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

This is my third year as the editor of the Daily Journal’s magazine, Lifestyles of Kankakee County, and the most recent issue was an exciting one.

Women in Business is an issue I look forward to each year, and this year was no exception. Having a curious mind, it’s exciting to learn about different industries the honorees work within. This year’s industries include: law enforcement, the arts (including floral), animal rescue, eye health, history, food, community development and health care.

Such an array of industries shows how varied the community is and how we have a little bit of everything here.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

