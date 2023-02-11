A few months back, one of my best friends reached out asking if I’d be interested in Zooming with her fourth-grade class to talk about my job as part of a career day series. I quickly agreed and then shortly after panicked because I was worried about actually being entertaining and informative for the kids.
When in doubt, talk about how you get to do a lot of stories about animals, I kept telling myself leading up to it.
The day came and Rachel told me that all of the kids had prepared questions which instantly put me at ease. I didn’t think my spiel on the evolution of journalism as it moves from print to digital would be very interesting.
I gave a quick description of what I do and then they began the Q&A. The questions were all over the map and were fun to answer — it gave me a taste of what it’s like to be the one being interviewed for a story.
Student: “What’s the best part of your job?”
Me: “Well, I love my coworkers and it’s nice to have some days where I work from home. My dog is laying behind me keeping me company in my home office.”
Students in near unison: “Show us your dog!!!”
So, I picked up a half-asleep Toby and showed him to the camera, which elicited a bevy of “Aww!”s.
That’s likely what was the most impactful part (and I can’t say I blame them), but the questions continued.
Student: “Have you ever almost gotten fired because of an interview?”
Me: “Not to my knowledge.” … said while knocking on wood.
Student: “Have you ever interviewed kids?”
Me: “I have! You guys usually have fun answers to questions.”
Student: “Have you ever interviewed a baby?”
Me: “Well, I’ve done stories about babies but their parents usually speak for them.”
Student: “How do you write so much? I don’t like writing.”
Me: “You definitely have to like writing to be a journalist!” … Or at least tolerate it.
Student: “Have you ever interviewed someone from ‘The Big Bang Theory?’”
Me: “Not that I recall.”
Kids of any age never cease to entertain, and this experience was a fun reminder of how I got to where I am and why I enjoy what I do.
I ended the conversation asking if anyone had interest in one day being a journalist. A couple of hesitant hands went up, and I encouraged they check out their school paper when they’re in high school to dip their toes in.
It’ll be exciting to see what the next generation of journalists looks like.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting a photo.