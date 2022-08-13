Taylor-Made ONJ autograph

Photos signed by Olivia Newton-John are part of Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's autograph collection.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Upon hearing about the death of Olivia Newton-John, I was compelled to look through a large binder that sits in the closet of my home office. Actually, let me go back, first I was compelled to listen to “Livin’ In Desperate Times” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” then I was compelled to look at the binder.

The binder is a collection of autographs and other Hollywood-related memorabilia from over the years. When I was in high school, I got into the hobby of writing to actors and celebrities I liked to ask them for their autographs.

Checking the mail every day became an adventure, as I never knew if anything would be in the mailbox and what it might be. One such returned letter was from Olivia Newton-John, who not only signed the 4x6 photos from “Grease” and “Two of a Kind” that I had sent, but also sent back a signed 8x10 (and paid for the postage for such a parcel).

