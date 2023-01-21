Taylor Leddin writing

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster, at age 6, enjoys two of her favorite activities, writing and eating blueberry muffins. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

For years, I’ve been in a rocky relationship with my soulmate.

I don’t mean my husband, we’re on good terms; but I mean something he and I both love dearly.

My relationship with creativity has been one of ebb and flow. The love and the appreciation is constant, but the execution is sporadic.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

