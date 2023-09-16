Last week was one for the ages, as Keegan and I had the opportunity to take a belated honeymoon trip to Paris. It was five days filled with eating and drinking, chatting and laughing and, most importantly, exploring.
We stayed in an Airbnb near Sacré-Cœur, which, if you climb the steps to the top, you get the best view of the city. We made the trek on our last full day as the sun shone brightly over the city of love.
We filled the other days with seeing the Eiffel Tower (both during the day and then when it lights up and sparkles every hour on the hour at nighttime); checking out the Louvre and seeing the Mona Lisa in person; taking a boat ride down the Seine; and wandering in and out of stores.
One of the coolest stores we visited was Shakespeare & Company, a bookstore inside a building that dates back to the 17th century. While it has no true connection to William Shakespeare, it is inspired by him and the great writers who followed his path.
Most of our time was eaten up (pun intended) by enjoying leisurely visits to the many cafés that line the streets of Paris. We enjoyed bread and cheese, crêpes, crème brûlée and much more delicious food.
The best part of these café sits was the chitchat. On the average day, between work and sleep, Keegan and I don’t get as much of each other’s undivided attention as we might like.
This trip allowed for plenty of that and, best of all, we still like each other!
In addition to the conversation, the cafés allowed for the perfect opportunity to truly breathe in Paris. As a professional observer, I love to people watch. And sitting at tables on the sidewalks of bustling city streets gave an immersive experience to what life is like in France.
While I let my high school and college French atrophy over the years, I did have a few chances to flex the linguistic muscle. One interaction was completely in French, and I almost convinced myself I could pass for a native.
And as quickly as we arrived, it was time to end our adventure and go home. Though we were sad to leave, we did so with the gratitude of an amazing and unforgettable honeymoon.
Paris, you are simply lovely.
Et, à mon père, merci pour l’expérience. Je te dois beaucoup de Coca light.
