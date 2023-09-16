Last week was one for the ages, as Keegan and I had the opportunity to take a belated honeymoon trip to Paris. It was five days filled with eating and drinking, chatting and laughing and, most importantly, exploring.

We stayed in an Airbnb near Sacré-Cœur, which, if you climb the steps to the top, you get the best view of the city. We made the trek on our last full day as the sun shone brightly over the city of love.

We filled the other days with seeing the Eiffel Tower (both during the day and then when it lights up and sparkles every hour on the hour at nighttime); checking out the Louvre and seeing the Mona Lisa in person; taking a boat ride down the Seine; and wandering in and out of stores.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

