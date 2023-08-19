Imposter Syndrome: Even if you’ve never heard of it, you most likely have felt it.
According to Better Help, it’s “the condition of feeling anxious and not experiencing success internally, despite being high performing in external, objective ways.”
In laymen’s terms, it’s basically that, no matter how much you accomplish, you still feel like a fraud.
This is something I struggle with on the regular. Give me a compliment about my work and my internal monologue will say, “They’re just being nice; your work isn’t special.”
I can go from hyping myself up one minute to being my biggest critic the next. And, I know I’m not alone.
So, if many of us feel this way, why can’t we collectively just, like, get over it?
I wish it were that simple. But, like most internal struggles, it’s not.
Rather than double down on the feeling of Imposter Syndrome by feeling bad about having Imposter Syndrome, I put a poll out into the field to see how others with the affliction combat the negative thoughts.
(By “put a poll out into the field,” I posted a form on my Instagram story. I don’t know that my former communication research professor would accept that as scientifically valid, but she can’t grade this.)
The first response I got was from my cousin who said, in those moments, he just talks to his wife. (He ended this with an “lol” which is another layer to Imposter Syndrome, but we don’t have enough time to unpack all of that today.)
This is valid because, if anyone is going to hype you up, it should be your partner.
Other responses included:
• “Change of perspective. Allowing triggers to push us into our highest expression of self with acceptance.”
• “[I] tell myself I haven’t been fired yet so obviously I’m doing something right.”
• “Take a social media break, journal and write three things I’m thankful for daily.”
• “Gratitude lists, connecting with other professionals in my field, skill strengthening, affirmation work … the list goes ON.”
• “Remind myself that everyone else is either fighting it too or [doesn’t care].”
• “Put my phone down! It usually means I’m on it way too much comparing my life to other people.”
I personally do a variety of these tactics. Also, looking at myself through the lens of an outsider helps put things into perspective. While it doesn’t cure the IS, it helps me see that I’m maybe not a total failure.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.