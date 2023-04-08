Danny and Taylor Leddin

Taylor Leddin with her brother, Danny.

 Taylor Leddin/Daily Journal

April is a special month for me and my family. It’s a time when a light shines on autism awareness, something that has, thankfully, become much more of a conversation in recent years.

I’m in my third year of writing this column, and it seems only fitting to keep up the April tradition of writing about my older brother, Danny, who has nonverbal autism. But that’s not what defines him. He’s funny, caring and probably the world’s biggest cheese fanatic. More importantly, he’s the most genuine person I know.

However, this year, I am going to pass the quill as it were to the person who spends the most time with Danny, our Dad, Mike.

