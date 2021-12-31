This week, I’ve been excitedly following the story coming out of Virginia where two time capsules from 1887 were uncovered. The capsules were found under the no-longer-standing statue of Robert E. Lee and contained — among other things — money and ammunition used during the Civil War.
Now, I’m not a huge history person, but I think it’s mighty cool something can be uncovered 134 years after the fact and teach us new things about the past. It gives us a chance to reflect on how much has changed in that time.
And it seems pretty apropos for this to happen so close to the New Year, when we again have an opportunity for reflection.
In 2022, I’ll get to do something I’ve been looking forward to for years — 10 to be exact. (And, while I am getting married in 2022, that is not what I’m talking about.)
In May, I’ll get to open a time capsule of my own I made a decade before upon my high school graduation.
During the second semester of my senior year, I found an untouched journal in my dresser. I quickly began documenting my day-to-day life, as well as collaging photos and quotes within the book.
I later added a bucket list and questions for my future self. When I started writing toward the future, I decided then to finish the book up by graduation and put it in a shoebox for 10 years.
I finished high school the day of my 18th birthday and will open the box on my 28th birthday. I am prepared to laugh, cringe and reflect.
I don’t remember everything I included on the bucket list, but I do know a few things have been accomplished: be part of a live studio audience, watch the Cubs win a World Series and go skydiving.
I also wrote “publish a book,” which can be argued for a check-off. I haven’t written a full-fledged book but put together a template of “The Time Capsule Journal” and self-published that via Amazon.
It’s just pages and pages of questions, but I think I’ll count that as “accomplished,” being that it is in-line with the time capsule project from a decade ago.
These 10 years have gone by in a flash, but in some ways, it feels as though high school was 134 years ago. I still have a few months to go until I open the box, but I’ll be sure to follow up on the experience.
If you can’t think of a New Year’s resolution, write yourself a letter to read again next New Year’s Eve — it’s always nice to have something to look forward to.