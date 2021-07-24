In the series finale of “The Office,” Andy Bernard said something that has sat in my heart for the last seven years. He said, “I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them.”
It’s so easy to get caught up in looking toward the future, that you miss what’s happening in the present. I try as much as I can to stop and appreciate the “good old days” as they’re happening.
Such appreciation happened this past weekend, as almost the entire Leddin family gathered at Lake Shafer to celebrate my grandpa Jack’s 90th birthday. Thirty of us took over a hotel that had the lake on one side and Indiana Beach Amusement Resort on the other.
Switching between a captain’s hat and a ballcap that said “90 Never Looked So Good,” Grandpa held court playing games, catching up with everyone and reflecting on the fact that he is responsible for this large and goofy bunch.
He was so touched to have his kids and their spouses, grandkids and their spouses and great-grandkids all together to celebrate. Throughout the weekend, I just kept hearing him say “this is unreal.”
Saturday, July 17, was the official birthday, and Grandpa was up bright and early at 6 a.m. knocking on doors to round up the boys for golf. They did an 18-hole scramble and then came back to the resort to hang out and “shoot the breeze” for the whole afternoon. (I was reliving my youth at Indiana Beach, but that’s a story for another time.)
That night, the whole crew went over to Tippecanoe Country Club for a dinner celebration. Between dinner and cake, my dad stood up and kicked off a series of speeches that brought tears to Grandpa’s eyes.
And, when Grandpa cries, we all cry.
Even thinking about it now makes me well up. Not because it was sad — though there was a layer of sadness in the room as we missed Grandma Pat and Aunt Beth, Grandpa’s second born — but because so much life had built up to that moment.
And that was one of the moments I stopped to appreciate what was happening.
Earlier that same day, Grandpa and I were chatting about an upcoming neighborhood reunion thrown by the neighbors that some of my cousins and I grew up with. Everyone in the neighborhood knows and loves Grandpa, so they invited him to come give a little overview of his life in 10-year increments.
It’s amazing how you can know someone so well and for so long and continue to learn more about them. Grandpa told me about what he was thinking of saying at this reunion, and some of his life’s journey I’d never heard before. Our conversation ended with him saying “and everything led to this weekend.”
And that was another moment I stopped to appreciate what was happening.
So that moment in conjunction with the heartfelt speeches given after dinner made for a very emotional and memorable day. His kids all gave speeches about their dear dad, and Beth’s husband spoke about all of the good qualities she received from Grandpa.
Many of the grandkids got up and said something about what they’ve learned from Grandpa, including favorite memories with him. My little speech was 75 percent crying and 25 percent saying things that I wish could’ve been more eloquently stated.
So, this is where I’ll make up for that performance. Grandpa, we are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Your positivity, dependability and humor are qualities we all strive for.
We thank you, we love you and we can’t wait for the next milestone birthday.