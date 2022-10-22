Leddin officiant

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster, center, officiates the wedding of Haley, left, and Lydia, right.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

This past weekend, Keegan and I traveled to St. Louis to witness my best friend, Haley, marry her best friend and the love of her life, Lydia.

Not only was it simply special to be invited to witness the matrimony of such genuine love, but I was given the incredible honor of uniting these two in marriage. I was ordained a number of years ago and, outside of renewing the vows for my aunt and uncle and performing the ceremony for a couple whose wedding plans were curbed by COVID, this was my first time being an officiant for the traditional stand-up-front-as-they-walk-down-the-aisle wedding.

Weeks prior, I sat down with Haley and Lydia via FaceTime to discuss the ceremony. Being that my own wedding is still visible in my rearview mirror, I took some of the verbiage from mine and Keegan’s ceremony to see what the nearly-married couple liked and disliked.

