Earlier this week, Facebook reminded me “seven years ago on this date,” I was at a Billy Joel concert.
Seeing a photo of my sister and me standing outside of Wrigley Field beneath the iconic marquee where “BILLY JOEL” appeared in lights triggered a thoughtful sigh as I said to myself, “Ahh, my happy place.”
That particular concert had been my second time seeing Sir William Joel. I’ve since seen him two additional times.
Each of the four concerts were at Wrigley Field. All of them featured my sister, and they all took place on beautiful summer nights.
Sometimes when I’m feeling overwhelmed with life, I’ll open Spotify and put Billy Joel on shuffle. This instantly soothes whatever is ailing my mind.
Whenever a live version of “A Matter of Trust” comes on and Billy kicks it off with “one, two … one, two, three, four,” I am immediately transported to the bleachers of Wrigley and can feel the warmth of a July night surrounding me.
This is my happy place.
I grew up on Billy Joel, and he’s by far my favorite artist (sorry, Stevie Wonder; you’re a very beloved second). Seeing him in concert for the first time in 2014 was an incredible experience.
I was with my sister and our cousin, which was an apropos grouping as we’d all grown up on “Piano Man” and “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant.”
When the latter song played, we belted out every word. A woman behind us asked how we knew all the words being “so young.”
We chalked it up to good parenting.
The second time was in 2016 and was with my sister and her husband. Again, a beautiful night and an incredible show.
Billy does something during his performance that really engages the crowd: he’ll name two songs and will put them to a cheering vote. Whatever the crowd cheers the loudest for is what he plays.
It seems to always be “Vienna,” which is always a good choice.
The third time was a group of eight of us, and we attended via rooftop. You couldn’t see much of the show, but it still sounded spectacular.
The fourth time was back in the bleachers, where I had the best hot dog of my life.
While I eagerly await a hopeful fifth time, I listen to Billy at home. If I close my eyes and count “one, two … one, two, three, four,” it’s like I’m there again in my happy place.
Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.