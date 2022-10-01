...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This past week, a date on the calendar was gnawing at me. It was the birthday of a few people in my life, but it wasn’t that. Something else existed in my memory that was tied to this date.
It wasn’t until the day was almost over that I remembered the reason why. Four years ago, on Sept. 28, I had a dual surgery on my lower leg after a malignant tumor (melanoma) had been found just above my ankle.
While my dermatologist was fairly certain she’d gotten all of it in her initial excision, it was standard procedure to have a follow-up surgery with an oncologist to make sure it hadn’t spread to any surrounding tissue. Because it was so close to the jointed bend of my ankle, it was unable to be stitched up more than once and I’d hit my limit through the initial dermatology visit.
This is where the dual surgery comes in. A plastic surgeon had to tag in after the oncologist finished his job and performed some medical magic that reconstructed my ankle without having to do an invasive skin graft. I woke up from the anesthesia, dazed and wearing a clunky black boot, and eventually found myself back at home virtually couch bound.
A nurse had dressed the wound and I wouldn’t have to tend to it myself for 24 hours. When it came time, I took off my boot, unwrapped the dressing and saw what I’d been dreading. My first thought was that it looked like I’d been bit by a wolf. After the initial shock, I sat on the floor and softly cried as I thought about how this part of me was forever changed.
After a brief pity party, I forced myself to redress the wound, re-boot and go on with my day (which consisted of watching movie after movie between naps). I had to wear the boot for quite a while — even had to sleep and shower in it so that there was no chance of my ankle bending at all.
I was pretty down about the whole thing — that I’d had something potentially deadly growing in me for some time and I didn’t know it, that I now had an altered exterior that would draw questions of “what happened?”
But over time, as I returned to walking sans boot and had my 20-plus stitches removed, I began to see my healing scar in a new light. Instead of seeing what was, I started looking at what could have been. It could’ve been something so much worse — something that spread and caused true damage.
In changing that thinking, I began seeing the whole situation as a blessing; a scare that was nothing more than just that. People do see it and ask, “what happened?” and I don’t mind a bit because it gives me a chance to get on my high horse about the importance of getting skin checks and wearing sunscreen.
Four years later, the scar has become just another part of me, and Sept. 28 is just another date on the calendar. Nevertheless, both are a reminder of how lucky I am to be melanoma-free.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
