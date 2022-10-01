Daily Journal logo

This past week, a date on the calendar was gnawing at me. It was the birthday of a few people in my life, but it wasn’t that. Something else existed in my memory that was tied to this date.

It wasn’t until the day was almost over that I remembered the reason why. Four years ago, on Sept. 28, I had a dual surgery on my lower leg after a malignant tumor (melanoma) had been found just above my ankle.

While my dermatologist was fairly certain she’d gotten all of it in her initial excision, it was standard procedure to have a follow-up surgery with an oncologist to make sure it hadn’t spread to any surrounding tissue. Because it was so close to the jointed bend of my ankle, it was unable to be stitched up more than once and I’d hit my limit through the initial dermatology visit.

