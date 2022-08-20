I used to think that if I could swap lives with any other living being, it would be a dog. They’re generally pretty happy, people are excited to see them and they’re constantly being told they’re cute.
You get taken for walks, you enjoy lots of treats and you spend a lot of time playing.
Objectively, that sounds pretty nice. The more I thought about it subjectively, I don’t think that’s really the life for me.
This was made even clearer when I became a cat mom. Now, that’s where the party’s at…at least for me.
Their emotions are hard to read, they’re selective with people and they don’t need your compliments. The first two are pretty spot on for me, but I do thrive on validation.
Walks are nice, but I don’t want them every day (though I will take the copious amounts of treats), and I’m more lounge-y than I am active.
All this to say, I would make a pretty lame dog. But, I think I’d crush it as a cat.
Throughout my whole life, I’ve been more of an “indoor kid.” So much so that a neighbor once saw me (voluntarily) walking home from school and assumed I’d missed the bus.
The best nap I ever took was in a patch of sunlight, and I think of that every time I see one of my cats basking in a ray of sunshine beaming through the windows.
Cats are, overall, pretty introverted and only are extroverted when they choose to be; that’s usually only when they feel comfortable around certain people.
They’re also night owls which I relate to as I’ve always been more likely to be productive, creative and inspired at night.
There are days when they really need attention and affection, and days when they’re fine all on their own. They also don’t mind having the house to themselves for a few hours.
You can buy them fun-looking toys and they’ll opt for something random, like a plastic straw. This speaks to my appreciation of the simple things in life.
Cats also have a tendency to be very quiet and sneak up on you when you’re not expecting it. I’ve been known to startle people by my sudden and quiet appearances (only sometimes done on purpose).
Cats can sometimes be very agile, and they can be equally as clumsy. Overall, they just kind of do what they want without caring what others think (something I’m still working on).
It’s worth noting that the whole concept of this column came to me as I sat in a patch of sunlight on the carpet because I was feeling chilly. I encourage you to sit in a patch of sunlight and think about what other living being you’d swap places with.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, "A Taylor-Made Life," publishes every Saturday in the Life section.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.